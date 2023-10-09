The WGA’s Membership Ratifies Their New Contract With AMPTP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced that its membership has voted overwhelmingly to ratify the union’s new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a trade group representing major studios.

According to the WGA West, more than 99% of the union’s membership voted in favor of the new contract with just 90 of 8,525 valid votes cast opposing the deal.

The terms of the WGA’s new contract extend from September 25, 2023, through May 1, 2026, the union said.

“We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee Cochairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike action,” the WGA said in a statement announcing the ratification.

Additionally, the union expressed solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA actors union, which is also currently on strike amid contract negotiations with studios.

“As our negotiations come to an end, we won’t forget our SAG-AFTRA siblings who have supported writers every step of the way. We call upon the AMPTP to negotiate a deal that addresses the needs of performers and, until they do, we ask WGA members who can to continue to show up on their picket lines in solidarity,” the statement from WGA-West added.