What Is The YouTube Billion View Club, And Who Is In It?

(Hypebot) — A few weeks ago, we looked at the Spotify Billion Stream club, now it’s time for YouTube’s Billion View Club. According to YouTube, there are 450 songs that have reached at least a billion views, but not all of them are music videos.

If you look at the top 10, only 4 are music videos while the rest are children’s songs, although you might say that “Baby Shark Dance” is technically a music video. If you look at the top 20 songs in the Billion View Club, only 11 are music videos.

To qualify as a legitimate view, the video has to be watched for at least 30 seconds or the entire length of a shorter video. Additionally, while replays count as views, there is a limit of 5 views per IP address during a 24-hour period. Any views after that from that IP are not counted until the 24-hour period expires.

Here are the top 20 with the music videos in bold.

Rank Title Artist View Count 1 Baby Shark Dance Pinkfong 13.0B 2 Despacito Luis Fonsi 8.2B 3 Johny Johny Yes Papa LooLoo Kids 6.7B 4 Bath Song Cocomelon 6.3B 5 Shape of You Ed Sheeran 6.0B 6 See You Again Wiz Khalifa 5.9B 7 Wheels on the Bus Cocomelon 5.4B 8 Phonics Song with TWO Words ChuChu TV 5.4B 9 Uptown Funk Bruno Mars/Mark Ronson 4.9B 10 Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm Miroshka TV 4.9B

11 Gangnam Style Psy 4.8B 12 Masha and The Bear – Episode 17 Get Movies 4.5B 13 Dame Tu Cosita Ultra Records 4.4B 14 Axel F Crazy Frog 3.9B 15 Sugar Maroon 5 3.9B 16 Roar Katy Perry 3.8B 17 Counting Stars OneRepublic 3.8B 18 Baa Baa Black Sheep Cocomelon 3.7B 19 Sorry Justin Bieber 3.6B 20 Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) Shakira 3.6B

It’s been estimated that a billion YouTube views is worth about $2 million, although that figure can vary so much that it’s hard to put an exact number on it. The money is almost besides the point here. The exposure is huge and its world-wide and you can’t put a price on that.

Bobby Owsinski is a producer/engineer, author, blogger, podcaster, and coach. He has authored 24 books on recording, music, the music business and social media.

