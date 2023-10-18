Kilimanjaro Live Promotes Alan Day, Hires Promoter Josh Casey

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British concert and live event promoter Kilimanjaro Live announced the promotion of longtime team member Alan Day to the role of director at the company.

Day, who joined Kilimanjaro in 2008, has worked on tours with a variety of live touring artists including Don Broco, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Steve Hackett, UB40 feat Ali Campbell, Erasure, BABYMETAL, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Sabaton, Suzanne Vega, Bullet For My Valentine, While She Sleeps, The Cult and many more.

Additionally, Kilimanjaro Live announced the expansion of their live music division with the addition of promoter Josh Casey, who will be based in the company’s London offices.

Casey joins the company from Robomagic but he also founded the J-Bone Collective in Scotland and promoted concerts for many prominent UK artists like Skepta, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, AJ Tracey and Tion Wayne. His resume also includes stints at DF Concerts/Live Nation and he recently worked with artists such as K-Trap, Iniko, Groove Armada, Marc E. Bassy, Russ Millions and Blanco.

“These are exciting times for Kilimanjaro Live, and we’re reflecting that with the expansion of our team. As an instrumental member of the Kilimanjaro Live promoter team for the past two- decades, Alan has been integral to the growth of the company, both in terms of his live tours, and his expertise within Kilimanjaro Live as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of live entertainment. We are delighted that Alan has agreed to become a Director here at Kilimanjaro Live, and we are excited as a group for the opportunities of expansion that this will bring. We also welcome Josh Casey from Robomagic. Josh brings an exciting new area of live music to Kilimanjaro and we are looking forward to seeing where his expertise plus our experience can go,” stated Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith.