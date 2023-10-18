Stephen Colbert Pauses His Show This Week While He Recovers From COVID

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert has been forced to put his show on hiatus for the rest of the week as he recovers from COVID-19.

He first broke the news to fans on Tuesday night when he said he’ll be taking the night off and taking a day-by-day approach for his show for the next few days.

The following day, he extended the pause through the rest of the week on the advice of his medical team.

A message from Stephen:

A message from Stephen:

Sorry to say, per doctor's orders, I'm going to be out for the rest of the week. Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you. In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks

Colbert, like most late-night comedy hosts, just returned to work this month following a five-month shutdown during the Writers Guild strike.