Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Pauses His Show This Week While He Recovers From COVID

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert has been forced to put his show on hiatus for the rest of the week as he recovers from COVID-19.

He first broke the news to fans on Tuesday night when he said he’ll be taking the night off and taking a day-by-day approach for his show for the next few days.

The following day, he extended the pause through the rest of the week on the advice of his medical team.

Colbert, like most late-night comedy hosts, just returned to work this month following a five-month shutdown during the Writers Guild strike.

