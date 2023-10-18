Jack Harlow To Perform An Exclusive Las Vegas Show For SiriusXM

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Jack Harlow will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix during race weekend in November.

The special concert will see Harlow performing songs from his latest album, Jackman., along with fan favorites from his catalog of music. The show will take place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on November 16th and will be open exclusively to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners.

The performance will also be broadcast in its entirety on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation and will be available to stream on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, SiriusXM Hits 1, Pandora NOW and The Heat will air select cuts from the performance.

The show is presented in collaboration with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with support from sponsors Dollar Shave Club, GNC, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Rosetta Stone, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, and Verizon Business.

Fans can RSVP to attend the in-person show at https://siriusxmpandorapresentjackharl.splashthat.com/PR