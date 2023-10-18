Weezer & The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Co-Headlining UK & Ireland Tour

LONDON (vip-booking) – Weezer and The Smashing Pumpkins have joined forces for a co-headlining tour comprising six shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland next summer.

The tour announcement was made through social media posts by both bands, who previously shared the stage in 2022 as headliners at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach.

The tour will commence at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, on June 7, followed by a performance at London’s The O2. Subsequently, they will travel to Dublin, Ireland, for a show at 3Arena on June 10 and then proceed to Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, for a performance two days later.

The tour will also include a stop in Manchester, England, on June 13, where they’ll play at Co-Op Live, a new venue operated by Oak View Group (OVG) set to open in the coming spring. The tour will conclude at Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 14.

Independent Artist Group in North America represents the Smashing Pumpkins. In contrast, Weezer, managed by Crush Music, is represented by Don Muller of WME in North America and Rod MacSween of International Talent Booking for the rest of the world.