Arrival Artists Promotes Eddie Sena To Agent & Names Jeremy Shpizner To Head New Festivals Division

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Arrival Artists is thrilled to announce that Eddie Sena and Jeremy Shpizner have been promoted to Agent. Sena, based in California, will be focused on his roster as a Responsible Agent, while Shpizner, based in New York, will lead Arrival’s newly minted Festivals department in addition to his agent roster.

“Eddie and Jeremy have been with us since 2021 and have been crucial to Arrival’s exponential growth,” says Matt Yasecko, Partner and COO. “Their dedication to and passion for their artists is exactly what we envisioned to typify a home-grown agent at Arrival when we started the company just 3 years ago. We’re delighted to elevate Jeremy and Eddie as our first Agent promotions.”

Sena got his start in the music business while attending CSU Monterey Bay, where he led the re-opening of the on-campus venue The Black Box Cabaret. After college, Sena took a job at Paradigm Talent Agency where he held various roles, before being promoted to Booking Agent in the territorial division where he worked on tours for Lyle Lovett, The Wood Brothers, Chris Thile, and India.Arie, among others. In February of 2021, Sena joined Arrival Artists, where he’s developed his own roster while working alongside Ali Hedrick on tours for Mt. Joy, Car Seat Headrest, Neko Case, Vacations, The Swell Season, Amyl and the Sniffers, and David Cross.

Sena’s agent roster includes Berhana, Christian Kuria, Colony House, future.exboyfriend, Infinity Song, John Splithoff, John Vincent III, John-Robert, Joshua Radin, Sir Woman, Spectre Jones, The Moss, and Wild Child.

Born and raised in New York City, Shpizner co-founded Mischief Management with Justin Lehmann (Aminé, Laura Elliot) while still attending Northwestern University. At Mischief, he signed the NY-based soul-pop band Lawrence, fronted by sibling duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. In 2014, Shpizner took a job in the Nashville office of Paradigm Talent Agency – going on to become an agent in late 2017. At Paradigm, Shpizner developed a roster that included Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, Foy Vance, and Ian Noe. In August of 2021, Shpizner joined the team at Arrival Artists, working with agent and Arrival Partner Erik Selz on tours for BADBADNOTGOOD, Altin Gün, The Magnetic Fields, Madison Cunningham, and more.

With this promotion, Shpizner will be leading the new Festivals department, where he’ll work to amplify festival opportunities for an Arrival roster that includes Mt. Joy, Goose, Khruangbin, Andrew Bird, Glen Hansard, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Pup. Jeremy will also remain a responsible agent for ANAVITÓRIA, Asha Imuno, Bendigo Fletcher, Curtis Waters, Eliza McLamb, Laura Elliott, Oliver Hazard, Rayland Baxter, Riddy Arman, and Tom The Mail Man.