ASM Global Selected To Manage Capitol Federal Amphitheater

WICHITA (CelebrityAccess) – The City of Andover, Kansas, has announced a partnership with ASM Global, the world’s leading venue-management company and producer of live-event experiences, to manage and operate the Capitol Federal Amphitheater®.

The City of Andover’s City Council approved an initial five-year contract with ASM Global in September, with the company scheduled to take over management beginning January 1, 2024.

“We look forward to having ASM Global on board to take the Capitol Federal Amphitheater® to the next level in terms of concerts and events for our residents,” said Mayor Ronnie Price.

City Administrator Jennifer McCausland agreed, stating, “We are excited to bring more visitors to Andover for an awesome Capitol Federal Amphitheater® and Andover experience.”

Capitol Federal Amphitheater® joins a worldwide portfolio of more than 350 stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters managed by ASM Global, including NFL stadiums and NBA and NHL arenas. The company’s growing portfolio of amphitheaters includes The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; the much-anticipated Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO; Champions Square in New Orleans; Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, NE; and more.

“For years ASM Global has been managing and operating some of the most exciting outdoor venues and amphitheaters in the world,” said Tony Cima, SVP, ASM Global. “We look forward to this new partnership with the City of Andover and are confident that we have the invaluable industry expertise, best practices and tools from working with these unique venues to be able to provide a world-class experience for all artists, event planners and guests at Capitol Federal Amphitheater®.”

ASM Global will provide on-site staff and oversee the amphitheater’s day-to-day affairs, including marketing, managing the box office for ticketed events, contracting with vendors, event booking and management, and licensing and permits and will also oversee food and beverage concessions and catering.