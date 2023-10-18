Staind Frontman & Singer/Songwriter Aaron Lewis Announces Return To The Road For 2024

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After a stellar lineup of shows in 2023, Staind frontman and Country music singer/songwriter Aaron Lewis has announced a return to the road in 2024 – continuing his solo acoustic American Patriot Tour, in support of his latest solo album Frayed At Both Ends.

The first leg of Lewis’ solo acoustic tour, announced in January, included more than 50 live dates throughout 2023. The new 33-date acoustic tour kicks off January 11 in Napa – hitting cities like San Jose, Las Vegas, Tampa, Charlotte, Rochester and Atlantic City. 2024 will be another busy year for the known road dog, with dates booked through April 2024.

Lewis released his fourth studio album, Frayed at Both Ends (January 2022), via Valory Music Co., a division of Big Machine Records. It was the top-selling country album in America on release, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, debuting at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and spawning the No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs chart single, “Am I the Only One.”

Lewis said of the album, “This is how people who need to work are actually living their lives. Mistakes get made, consequences happen, hearts get broken – and then you have to deal with that. Frayed deals with those things.”

The album features guest appearances by Vince Gill and Dan Tyminski, with one track, “Third Degree,” being a gift in the form of a poem from the late Johnny Cash. “That’s from a poem out of a notebook found in Johnny Cash’s attic,” Lewis told Forbes.com. “He wrote the lyrics as a poem, and his son, John Carter Cash, found it. I was given full leeway to rearrange it, change the lyrics if I needed to, and come up with a melody and the music and turn it into a song. It’s such an honor and such an amazing moment in my career to be able to co-write a song with Johnny Cash long after he’s gone.”

2023 was a banner year for Lewis and Staind as the band just wrapped up a co-headlining tour with Godsmack, adding over 25 more tour stops to Lewis’s already packed 2023 tour schedule. In addition, Staind released its first album of original music in 12 years with September’s release of Confessions of the Fallen. The first single off the album, “Lowest in Me,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart – a first for the band since “Not Again,” which held the No. 1 spot for 11 weeks in 2011.

At 51, Lewis shows no signs of slowing down and has spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the road, with markers indicating the same for 2024 – with rumors of a new solo effort set to drop sometime in the new year. Until then, you can catch Lewis at any of the below show dates with new dates in bold.

American Patriot Tour

October 19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

October 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center

October 27 & 28 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

November 9 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

November 10 – Saint Louis, MO – River City Casino

November 12 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board Theatre

November 15 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater

November 16 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

November 17 – Florence, IN – Belterra Casino Resort

November 18 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

December 1 & 2 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

December 16 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Jan 11, 2024 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

Jan 12, 2024 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

Jan 13, 2024 – Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

Jan 18, 2024 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

Jan 19, 2024 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

Jan 20, 2024 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Jan 21, 2024 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

Jan 23, 2024 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Jan 25, 2024 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Jan 27, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

Jan 28, 2024 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Socal – The Events Center

Feb 2, 2024 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

Feb 3, 2024 – Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

Feb 4, 2024 – Baton Rouge, LA @ L’Auberge Casino

Feb 6, 2024 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Feb 7, 2024 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Feb 8, 2024 – Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino Hotel

Feb 11, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Tribal Fair

Feb 22, 2024 – Owensboro, KY @ Owensboro Sportscenter

Feb 24, 2024 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

Feb 29, 2024 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

Mar 1, 2024 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

Mar 2, 2024 – Hiawassee, GA @ Georgia Mountain Fair – Anderson Music Hall

Mar 3, 2024 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Mar 9, 2024 – Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amp

Mar 21, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ Martin Marietta Center

Mar 22, 2024 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Mar 23, 2024 – French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

Mar 26, 2024 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

Mar 29, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Mar 30, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

Apr 4, 2024 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

Apr 6, 2024 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resorts Casino Grand Theater