Rich Schaefer Named Global President Of Touring At AEG Presents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Concert and festival promoter AEG Presents announced the promotion of Rich Schaefer as the company’s President of Global Touring.

In his new leadership role, Schaefer will oversee all aspects of AEG Presents’ touring business, including dealmaking, operations, and talent relations.

In his new role, Schaefer will report directly to AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano and will join the company’s Executive Committee as part of the promotion.

Schaefer, who joined AEG Presents in 2018, previously held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Touring, and played a key role in the development of the division. While at AEG Presents, Schaefer was a primary component in developing touring partnerships with artists such as Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan, Leon Bridges, Carin Leon, Hugh Jackman, Tame Impala, and Maggie Rogers, among others.

Before joining AEG Presents, Schaefer was a co-founder of LoyalT Management. He will continue to be based in AEG Presents’ New York offices.

“I am very excited to step into this new role leading Global Touring, and I’m extremely grateful for the support from Jay and everyone at AEG Presents. Our priority is to continue executing at the highest level for our clients, their teams and fans,” Schaefer said of his new role.

“Rich has a wealth of experience across every level of the concert business,” stated AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano. “His rapport with artists, managers, and agents, along with his attention to detail and follow-through, have made him a critical member of our team. I’m thrilled to elevate him to President of Global Touring.”