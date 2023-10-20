Lainey Wilson Announces 2024 ‘Country’s Cool Again’ North American Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Today, multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and breakthrough actress Lainey Wilson announced she will be performing over 35 dates across North America on her headlining Country’s Cool Again Tour next year, produced by Live Nation (LN).

Thus far in 2023, Wilson has won four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, and three PCCA Awards, in addition to being honored as Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker” and the most nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards with a record-breaking nine nominations.

Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning Monday (October 23). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday (October 27) at 10 am local time. Dates may vary by market.

“Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd,” said Wilson. “I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can’t wait to see you nationwide on the “Country’s Cool Again Tour!”

Citi is the official card of the upcoming tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesdays at 10 am time through Thursdays at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The upcoming jaunt is sponsored by T-Mobile and Wrangler. T-Mobile is the official wireless partner of the tour, giving T-Mobile customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop—even sold-out shows.

Country’s Cool Again Tour Dates:

5/31 – Nashville, TN (Ascend Amphitheater) *^

6/14 – Camden, NJ (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion) *^

6/15 – Gilford, NH (Bank NH Pavilion) *^

6/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY (Broadview Stage at SPAC) *^

6/21 – Syracuse, NY (Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview) *^

6/26 – New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall) *^

6/28 – Bridgeport, CT (Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater) *^

6/29 – Bangor, ME (Maine Savings Amphitheater) *^

8/8 – Huntsville, AL (The Orion Amphitheater) *^

8/9 – Southaven, MS (BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove) *^

8/10 – Rogers, AR (Walmart AMP) *^

8/22 – Prescott Valley, AZ (Findlay Toyota Center) +^

8/23 – Chula Vista, CA (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre) +^

8/24 – Concord, CA (Toyota Pavilion at Concord) +^

9/1 – Los Angeles, CA (The Greek Theatre) +^

9/13 – Salt Lake City, UT (USANA Amphitheatre) +^

9/14 – Boise, ID (Ford Idaho Center) +^

9/15 – Missoula, MT (University of Montana – Adams Center) +^

9/19 – Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center) +%

9/20 – Lake Tahoe/Stateline, NV (Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys) +^

9/26 – Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena) +^

9/27 – Auburn, WA (White River Amphitheatre) +^

9/28 – Ridgefield, WA (RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater) +

10/10 – Lubbock, TX (United Supermarkets Arena) +^

10/18 – Raleigh, NC (Red Hat Amphitheater) *^

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre) *^

10/20 – Wilmington, NC (Live Oak Bank Pavilion) *^

10/24 – London, ON (Budweiser Gardens) *^

10/25 – Oshawa, ON (Tribute Communities Centre) *^

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA (Petersen Events Center) *^

11/1 – Little Rock, AR (Simmons Bank Arena) +^

11/2 – Evansville, IN (Ford Center) *^

11/3 – Charleston, WV (Charleston Coliseum) *^

11/7 – Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center) +^

11/8 – Omaha, NE (CHI Health Center) +^

11/9 – Sioux Falls, SD (Denny Sanford Premier Center) +^

11/15 – Monroe, LA (Monroe Civic Center) *^

* – Ian Munsick

^ – Zach Top

+ – Jackson Dean