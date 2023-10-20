Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

P!nk

P!nk Postpones In Vancouver Due To Illness

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — P!nk announced the postponement of this weekend’s shows in Vancouver as she battles a health malady.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I’m unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Firday and Saturday,” Pink shared via social media on Thursday night.

She went to say “Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”

The postponements in Vancouver follow a pair of postponed shows in Tacoma earlier in the week, which she attributed to family medical issues.

