Warner Music Group Opens A New Creative Space In Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the debut of its new creative hub, The Amsterdam Music Harbour, which will house its operations in the Benelux region, including Warner Music, Warner Chappell Music, and the newly acquired dance label, Spinnin’ Records.

Located in a multi-level warehouse, the creative space will serve as a home for the label group’s staff, as well as domestic and international artists.

The space includes four state-of-the-art recording studios, along with creative spaces.

Additionally, Warner’s new Amsterdam facility is located near key WMG partners in the region, including AFAS, Arena, Google, Hugo Boss, Netflix, and Ziggo.

More than 400 guests attended the space’s opening event on Wednesday night, including WMG teams from across the world.

The evening was hosted by Niels Walboomers, WMG’s President of Records and Publishing, Benelux, and the Co-Presidents of Spinnin’ Records, Ewout Swart, and Roger De Graaf.

“Today is the start of a new era for WMG in the Dutch market. Amsterdam is the beating heart of the Netherlands and where our teams, artists, and songwriters want to be. With our brand-new recording studios and facilities, we’re empowered to evolve our creative culture across our recorded music and publishing businesses. We can’t wait to welcome our artists, songwriters, and WMG teams from all around the world to collaborate with us at the Amsterdam Music Harbour so we can do what we do best – enable our artists and songwriters to create amazing new music,” Walboomers stated.