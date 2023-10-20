Toby Keith Announces Two Shows In Las Vegas In December

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country music star Toby Keith announced he’s returning to the stage for a pair of shows in Las Vegas in December.

Keith will perform the two shows on Sunday, December 10th and Monday, December 11th at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this, I’ve been waiting a long time to do this. I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go,” added Keith.

The shows will be some of Keith’s first live performances in over a year after he announced he was taking a hiatus from music to battle stomach cancer.

Keith returned to the stage in July for two shows Hollywood Corners roadhouse in Norman and hosted the annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in June, which raised a record $1.8 million for the families of children battling critical illness in the Oklahoma City area.

In September, he appeared at the People’s Choice Awards where he was named a Country Icon and performed his song, “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” during the live telecast.

Tickets for Keith’s Las Vegas shows go on sale on October 27th.