Adele Extends Her Vegas Residency Through June 2024

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Adele announced plans to extend her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency with a slew of new dates that she says will be the “final shows” of the run.

In all, Adele announced 32 new dates at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, starting on January 19th, 2024, and extending through June 15th.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget,” Adele said, announcing the new dates on social media.

“All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong,” she added.

Registration for tickets to the final Weekends With Adele shows is available now through Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. PT.