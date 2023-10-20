M3F Fest Announces The Lineup For 2024, Including Dominic Fike, Lane 8, And Gorgon City

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — M3F Fest, the non-profit music festival, shared the details of its 2024 lineup, including artists from across the spectrum of indie, pop, electronic, and R&B.

Set for Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, the 2024 edition of the festival will take place on March 1st and 2nd.

Highlights from the festival’s lineup include Dominic Fike, Lane 8, Arlo Park, Gorgon City, Duke Dumont, and SG Lewis among others.

The lineup also includes Minnesota indie rockers Hippo Campus, the Boston-based indie-pop band Baker, Texas-based singer-songwriter Dayglow, and Los Angeles artist Fiji Blue, among others.

The festival, which was initially launched as a team-building exercise for its producers, Wespac Construction, has become a major philanthropic event for the City of Phoenix. M3F donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity with $2 million donated since 2022 and $5.2 million in total since its inception in

2004.

The first round of M3F Fund donations included Phoenix Children’s Hospital receiving $100,000 towards their Music Therapy Program, while The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was granted $75,000 as part of its Light The Night fundraising efforts.

The Phoenix event for Light The Night will take place on November 12th, which directly aids the organization’s research of blood cancer and the support of patients. Recent initiatives have included a donation of $5,000 to St. Vincent de Paul for their recent September Bike Drive, along with two families being moved into houses through the Saving Amy project.