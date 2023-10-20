Jordan Davis Renews His Publishing Deal With Anthem

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent Canadian music publisher Anthem Entertainment announced the renewal of their exclusive publishing deal with country singer-songwriter Jordan Davis.

Davis, who first signed with Anthem in 2015, has since released six #1 singles at country radio, and generated more than 6 billion career streams across multiple DSPs.

He’s also earned multiple nominations, including the ACM, CMA, AMA, and Billboard Awards, and is currently up for three CMA Awards, including the prestigious CMA Song of the Year.

“The team at Anthem has evolved into a great creative platform for me. Their belief in me as an artist and a songwriter—it’s made such a difference along the way- from when I first moved to Nashville as a songwriter to now.”

“We are incredibly proud that Jordan Davis has chosen to continue his long-standing publishing relationship with Anthem. We are excited to continue our investment in Jordan’s exceptional career and feel honored to work with him and his team as he continues to scale new heights as an artist and songwriter,” said Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment.

Davis is currently headlining arenas on the Damn Good Time Tour and recently extended his headlining run into 2024 with additional dates across the US, Canada, UK and Europe.