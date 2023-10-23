FivePoint Amphitheatre Suddenly Shutters Its Doors After Saturday Night Concert

IRVINE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA, has closed its curtains for the last time. The show will no longer “go on” for the 12,000-capacity outdoor music venue as it abruptly closed its doors after one final show – The Zac Brown Band – on Saturday night (October 21).

Live Nation (LN) announced the closure just hours before Zac and Co. were set to take the stage.

The FivePoint Amphitheatre opened in Great Park in 2017. It was always meant to be a “temporary” venue – built to replace the demolished Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre with forward-moving plans between LN and the City of Irvine to construct a permanent venue within the heart of Great Park.

However, those plans never came to fruition as city officials rejected the music industry giant’s construction proposal for a 14,000-seat amphitheatre that it would operate. Concerts could last until 11 pm, and LN would keep the ability to sell naming rights for the complex.

However, Councilman Larry Agran raised concerns about concert attendees driving drunk through the city as they left the venue. The Orange County Register reports he called the naming rights portion of the proposal “one-sided.” Concerns regarding LN’s control over the performing acts and proposed noise ordinance exemptions were also raised. City officials then proposed a 10,000-seat amphitheater that would be operated by a third party, which never came to be. The City of Irvine ended its partnership with the promoter in July 2023.

“Our venue was always planned to be a temporary location to keep live music in Irvine until a new permanent venue could be developed with the city,” LN said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. “However, this doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier. Due to FivePoint residential development, there will no longer be road access or parking for the venue, making fan and production logistics unfeasible.”

Music fans made their feelings known via social media – commenting on the venue’s official Instagram page.

“If this news displeases you, contact the Irvine City Council … Tammy Kim was the deciding vote, DO NOT LET HER FORGET IT!!!,” wrote user laffmotron.

“Concerts, not condos!” said trailsclothing.

“An absolute travesty to lose this fantastic venue,” wrote user hollyoftheoc. “A true loss for our community. Thanks for all you’ve done to work hard and keep live music in this area as long as you have 😢.”

“Five Point is a fantastic venue,” wrote user graytscott. “All the seats are decent, the layout outside is welcoming, and the atmosphere is wonderful also. Even a bathroom break was easy. I’m sick of driving to LA for shows. … OC needs a place like this for music.”

In its statement, LN kept the door open for the city, saying:

“If the city decides to build a new home for concerts one day, Live Nation will always stand ready to support,” the promoter said. “In the meantime, we are exploring options to bring a new venue to the broader Orange County area.”