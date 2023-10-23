Maha Dakhil, CAA’s Co-Head Of Film & A Top Hollywood Agent Resigns From Board & Duties After Controversial Social Media Post

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Maha Dakhil, who was Co-Head of Motion Pictures at Creative Artist Agency (CAA) and a top Hollywood agent, has resigned from the agency’s internal board and has stepped away (temporarily) from her day-to-day leadership duties after her controversial comments on Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks.

Dakhil’s roster includes Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Tom Cruise, Madonna and Natalie Portman, among others. The move comes after talks with the agency, led by Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett.

To complicate matters, one of Dakhil’s best friends is actress Salma Hayek, wife of new CAA majority owner Francois-Henri Pinault.

On Wednesday (October 18), Dakhil shared a statement from the Free Palestine account that discussed Israel’s response to the terror attack by Hamas on October 7.

“You’re presently discovering who supports genocide,” the shared post said. Dakhil captioned it, writing, “That’s the line for me.” She then shared an image remarking, “What could be more devastating than seeing genocide? observing the denial that any genocide is taking place.” By Thursday (October 19), Dakhil had removed the posts and issued an apology on her social media – now set to private.

I made a mistake with a repost on Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.

A post from someone who said they were Dakhil’s cousin further exacerbated the tension (screenshot below). Notably, the claim of their relationship with Dakhil has yet to be confirmed by CelebrityAccess.

SCP Magazine reports that Dakhil will continue working with her clients and CAA colleagues, dedicating time to her education on the struggle between Israel and Hamas.

Two days after the Hamas attack, CAA declared its support for Israel, releasing a statement that said it “stands with the people of Israel, the Jewish community, and all innocent victims in the face of horrific acts of terrorism.” We are thinking of everyone who has friends, family, or loved ones in Israel or the surrounding area. Everyone should live in peace, which is our aim.”

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Dakhil for comment. Nothing has been received as of press time.