Noted Indie Label Lab Records Renews With ADA

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — ADA, Warner’s independent label distribution service, announced it has renewed its long-standing partnership with the influential UK-based indie label, Lab Records.

Founded in 2007, Lab Records provides a platform for artists such as Tommy Lefroy, BEKA, Beach Weather, Antony Szmierek, Des Rocs, Aziya, Crawlers, The K’s, Nell Mescal and Yoke Lore to name a few.

Since launch, the label has accumulated a master rights catalog of more than 700 songs, which have been streamed hundreds of millions of times, the companies said.

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with ADA for a number of years now – so we’re delighted to ink a new, multi-year deal as we continue to grow our business. We’re incredibly fortunate to be in a place where we had conversations with all of the leading companies in the space, but we were ultimately very keen to continue our partnership with ADA. It’s a team who are passionate about breaking new artists and focusing on quality – which aligns perfectly with everything we’re trying to do. We look forward to more success together,” said Lab Records’ Mark Orr and Scott Brothman in a joint statement.

“Scott and Mark have built an incredible label and have an impeccable reputation for finding and nurturing indie talent. I’m always excited to see who they discover next and how we can help them connect with as many people as possible. ADA has been lucky enough to work closely with LAB Records, and their artists, and I’m looking forward to building on our partnership and helping as they continue to grow.”