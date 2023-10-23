Lil Yachty’s Vancouver Show Canceled After He Urges Fans To Crowd Close To The Stage

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Yachty’s Vancouver concert was brought to an abrupt halt on Saturday night after fans in the stands rushed the floor, raising safety concerns.

Videos of the concert shared via social media show Lil Yachty urging fans from the stands to move to the general admission section on the floor of the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at the University of British Columbia (UBC), telling the audience to “Fill it up.”

The move raised concerns about crowd safety and the concert was canceled after just five songs in a joint decision by concert promoter Live Nation and venue staff, the CBC reported.

“During the performance, the artist had invited attendees from reserved seating in the stands to join the floor area. This put the floor area over capacity, so UBC and Live Nation staff paused the show to direct audience members back to their seats,” arena staff said in a subsequent statement provided to the CBC.

“We are unaware of any significant medical or police incidents arising from the show’s cancellation,” the statement continued.