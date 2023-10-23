UMG Launches A Fan-Focused Merch Shop In Tokyo’s Harajuku District

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Japan announced the opening of a new concept store for “music super-fans” in Tokyo’s trendy fashion and nightlife district Harajuku.

The four-floor superstore opened to the public officially on October 20th in the heart of Harajuku, which is regarded as the center of Japan’s fan culture.

The shop will serve as a platform for dedicated fan experiences, product launches, and specialized retail pop-up shops, while also stocking apparel and artist merch for UMG’s artists.

“We are excited to welcome the new UNIVERSAL MUSIC HARAJUKU concept store to Tokyo’s world-famous Harajuku district, a gathering point for people, styles, and culture from all over the world. This store represents an exciting new venture for UMG, and celebrates the incredible impact and role, that fans play in supporting their favorite artists. In the coming months, the store will offer unique fan experiences for our artists, both domestic and international, creating new commercial opportunities for our artists and business,” stated Naoshi Fujikura, President and CEO of Universal Music Japan.

The store also houses the RS NO.9 HARAJUKU flagship store, a dedicated Rolling Stones retail location that first debuted in London’s famed Carnaby Street. The shop stocks apparel, merchandise, and exclusive collaborations, both in-store and online, including Japanese only-merchandise and products tied to the Stones’ latest release, Hackney Diamonds, their first new studio album in almost two decades.

“We’re thrilled to bring the RS No 9 brand to Japan to support our new album,” said the Rolling Stones in a joint statement, “We hope our fans are excited to experience everything the store has to offer.”