Nick Swardson To Perform At Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theatre In April

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, actor, writer, and producer, Nick Swardson is lined up for multiple shows at Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theatre in April.

Best known for his role on Comedy Central’s Reno 911, is also the co-creator, co-Executive Producer, co-writer and star of the hit Comedy Central web series, Typical Rick.

As a standup comic, Swardson brought his Too Many Smells to theaters across the U.S. in 2018 and he tours regularly with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider.

Swardson’s latest special can be seen on Netflix as part of COMEDIANS of the World where he was one of four comedians selected to represent the United States. He starred in two one-hour specials for Comedy Central, Nick Swardson: Taste It (2015) and Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted (2010), a half-hour Comedy Central Presents special (2006), and his first comedy album, Party (2007), was certified Platinum.

Tickets for Swardson’s two shows on April 5th go on sale on October 27th.