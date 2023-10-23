Kelly Price Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the exclusive signing of Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kelly Price for representation.

While at UAA, agency partner Adam Zagor will act as Price’s responsible agent.

Price is best known for her platinum 1998 debut album “Soul of a Woman” featuring the hit single “Friend of Mine.” Since then, Price has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Mary J. Blige, Elton John, Puff Daddy, The Isley Brothers, and more.

Her career highlights also include singing the chorus on “Mo Money Mo Problems” by The Notorious B.I.G. and contributing the backing vocals to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Price has also pursued a career in acting, appearing on television in shows such as “Saints and Sinners,” “American Soul,” and “A La Carte.”

“Music is in such a unique place right now, and the R&B genre is experiencing a rebirth of sorts. UAA has been a support for artists of all genres for decades and understands the nuances and necessities for talent when it’s time to hit the road. I’m excited about my new chapter in music, which includes my new partnership with UAA! It’s tour time, and I can’t wait to see all of my fans and supporters in their cities very soon,” Price said of her new deal with UAA.

“I have been a fan of Kelly Price for years, and I am excited to be working more closely with her. I look forward to booking dates for Kelly as she celebrates 25 years of her debut album, “Soul of a Woman,” Zagor added.