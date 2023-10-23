Robin Nastri Named Senior Vice President Global Business Office At Sony Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the hire of seasoned business executive Robin Nastri for the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Global Business Office.

In her new role, Nastri will take on oversight of the music publisher’s growth strategy and will work to improve business practices and efficiency across the company. Nastri will report to Sony Music Publishing’s Chief Financial Officer, Tom Kelly.

Before joining the Sony Music Publishing Team, Nastri spent more than two decades in strategy consulting at the business consultancy Accenture, and most recently led Accenture’s west portfolio for Intelligent Automation.

She was also named Accenture’s 2019 Inventor of the Year and holds a patent for developing an award-winning automation platform for the company.

“I am deeply grateful to be joining Sony Music Publishing at such an exciting time. My heartfelt thanks go to Jon Platt, Tom Kelly, and the entire SMP team for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity,” said Nastri. “It is a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team, all with a passion for changing the world by supporting the songwriters who inspire it.”

“Robin will be a fantastic addition to the company as we build for the future of music publishing and continue to advance growth on behalf of Sony Music Publishing’s songwriters,” said Sony Music Publishing Chief Financial Officer Tom Kelly.