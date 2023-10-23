Billy Joel Exhibit Set To Open At Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame

STONY BROOK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Fans of the “Piano Man” have been waiting for this exhibit for “The Longest Time.” Billy Joel – My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey is set to open on Thanksgiving weekend for a limited time only at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF).

After nearly a year in the planning, The LIMEHOF exhibit will feature 50 years of Long Island native’s “most cherished items,” per LIBN.com, with an opening date of November 24. The exhibit will allow visitors to experience Joel’s career from his Hicksville and Levittown roots, and the display comprises many items he donated. They include historical photos, behind-the-scenes videos, rare audio, vintage instruments, video recordings and other memorabilia. The exhibit marks the first time these items will be shown in public.

“We are thrilled and honored to present the Billy Joel exhibit everyone has been waiting for, Billy Joel – My Life, the incredible story of A Piano Man’s Journey from Long Island to worldwide acclaim,” Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF chairman, said in a news release about the exhibit.

“Billy has been very cordial and involved in the planning, and it is appropriate the exhibit is on Long Island, where he has long been identified, written so many songs and lived most of his life. It is a fitting tribute to Long Island’s most successful entertainer and is guaranteed to thrill his legions of fans,” he added.

Kevin O’Callaghan, a designer and LIMEHOF board member, created the exhibit. Over the last year, he and Candeo have presented the exhibit plans and designs to Joel, who has provided input.

“It has been a thrill and an honor to work with Billy in creating this extraordinary testament to his life and music,” Callaghan, LIMEHOF creative director, said in the news release. “It is one of the highlights of my long career, and I’m sure visitors will be thrilled with the result.”

Joel will wrap his ten-year Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024 with his 150th-lifetime show. The residency runs through April 2014, with most tickets sold out.

In addition, Joel has announced a New Year’s Eve show in his hometown on Long Island at UBS Arena at Belmont. Joel will ring in the new year at 9:30 pm – his first performance on the island since 2018. Lastly, he will perform in Japan’s Tokyo Dome for a one-night-only event set to take place on January 24, 2024 – his first in 16 years.

Sponsors and supporters for the upcoming exhibit include Catholic Health, The Billy Joel Foundation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, The Haugland Group, M&T Bank, The EGC Group and Lessing’s Hospitality.

“Catholic Health is very proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, and this particular exhibit captures what it’s all about,” Joe Carofano, senior vice president of strategy and chief marketing officer of Catholic Health, said in the news release.

“Billy Joel, The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame and Catholic Health all share a common love of Long Island – its spirit, heritage and unique character,” Carofano added. “Our roots are intertwined, bringing us together to celebrate the joy of life that Long Island inspires in all of us.”

Tickets are available for sale at TheBillyJoelExhibit.com or purchased in person at LIMEHOF. As a timed entry exhibit, the tickets will be sold by time block availability, or you can buy VIP any-time tickets good for any time for the duration of the exhibit.