New South Wales Government Promises ‘Vibrancy Bills’ To Cut Through Nightlife “Red Tape”

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – New South Wales’ live music and entertainment sector is championing the introduction of bills that those who work in the sector hope to encourage a safe, diverse and exciting nightlife.

An initiative of the Minns Labor Government, the “Vibrancy Bills” were tabled in Parliament Thursday (October 19), matching up with the inaugural South by Southwest Festival held in Sydney. The Minns Labor government posted the following on their official website:

The Minns Labor government is removing red tape to bring back live music and encourage local entertainment zones that are as vibrant and diverse as traditional precincts like the Sydney CBD – especially at night.

The government is in the beginning stages of overhauling regulatory frameworks to prevent single complainants from shutting down live music venues. The package of reforms to be introduced to Parliament will put the age of lockouts and over-regulation to rest with venues that host live music set to be empowered to work 2 hours longer under new streamlined licensing laws.

TheMusicNetwork.com reports the reforms are an untangling of a mess created and dumped by previous administrations, the outcome of which is a new streamlined system but progress has a cost. The NSW government is spending approximately $58M in 2023-2024 on getting this campaign off the ground and will be searching for co-fudning from the entertainment, live music and hospitality areas.

As of today, seven agencies accept noise complaints. The proposed new reform would create a single source for handling those complaints againt licensed venues – The Liquor & Gaming NSW. Per the offiical website named above, the changes will be delivered through 6 areas of reform. They are:

Sensible Venue Sound Management

A single noise complainant will no longer be able to shut down a venue. Liquor and Gaming NSW becomes the lead regulator of formal entertainment sound-related complaints for licensed premises, removing complex and highly subjective noise tests.

Vibrant – Coordinated Precincts

The success of the Enmore Road Special Entertainment Precinct, now rated one of the best going-out districts in the world, will be expanded to other areas via a new framework for councils that makes it easier for them to deliver vibrant, safe going-out destinations supported by adequate and reliable transport and good lighting.

An Activated Outdoors

COVID-19 showed us that Sydney is a city that does alfresco well. The reforms will permanently relax the rules for outdoor dining allowing venues to make the most of their outdoor space with a quicker, light-touch application process.

Councils will also be supported to ease the way for creatives and community groups to stage pop-up events and festivals, including street closures and global pre-approvals for event sites.

Empowering the 24-hour economy commissioner to deliver a sustainable, thriving night-time economy

NSW is the first jurisdiction in the world to appoint a 24-hour economy commissioner, and the role will now be made a statutory appointment with an expanded remit beyond Greater Sydney, to include Newcastle, Wollongong and the Central Coast to make this a permanent priority for the government.

The statutory appoinment solidifies the night-time economy’s standing within government and allows the commissioner to work across government to ensure these reforms benefit a range of industries across the sector.

The commisioner will continue to be responsible for ensuring that as these reforms are implemented, fun doesn’t come at the expense of a safe night out.

Licensing

A common-sense approach to risk will be adopted in relation to liquor regulation, removing outdated rules, and beginning work to streamline planning and licensing processes.

More efficient consultation will make it easier for venues to open and diversify, and for communities to have their say. Plus, meaningful incentives for venues to feature live music and performances will drive new employment opportunities for creatives and entertainment options for audiences.

Improving The Night-Time Sector For Workers

The amenity of the city shouldn’t be reduced because of the hours people work. The 24-hour economy commissioner will develop a plan to make our state a better place to work for those who don’t work 9 to 5.

Existing legislation will be amended to support the NSW Government’s Vibrancy Reforms, including the Liquor Act 2007, the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997, the Local Government Act 1993, and the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.

A new Bill will be introduced for the statutory appointment of the 24-hour economy commissioner.

John Graham, the Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy said:

“As a government we know we need to change the laws in this state to value music, to value creativity, to support community and to bring back vibrancy. We need to change the rules in the planning and liquor laws to save the music and cultural venues we have, and to build more. We need to change the rules around outdoor and street activation so that music, culture and entertainment can spill outdoors. We especially need to change the rules for sound and noise complaints that allow a single neighbour to make serial complaints to close a long-running venue they have just moved in next to.

“We are stopping the great NSW sport of single-neighbour serial complaints that close down venues. We want to encourage businesses to innovate and put on live performance, by giving them certainty. We want to create a safe and diverse set of options for people when they go out, to go to a pub, to see a show, to get a late-night meal. We want to activate our streets – see people milling on pavements after an exhibition or show, or dancing in the streets at a festival.”

Prue Car, Deputy Premier and Minister for Western Sydney said:

“The vibrancy package is a whole-of-government priority and we expect to deliver the initial reforms ahead of summer so that venues have the chance to respond and communities, including those in western Sydney, will have more options for music and live entertainment.

“Western Sydney has a multitude of thriving and varied night-life cultures, from areas like Lakemba, which has recently been recognised with a Purple Flag accreditation, to Parramatta, where the Parramatta Lanes festival is showcasing the best in music and food. This package will give businesses the certainty they need to open and continue to entertain Western Sydney residents and visitors.”

The Phonographic Performance Company of Australia Limited (PPCA) and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) embraced the new laws stating:

ARIA and PPCA welcomed the plans.

“We thank the NSW government for continuing to commit to creating an environment where contemporary music can thrive and realise its true potential as a cultural and economic contributor,” comments the trade bodies’ CEO Annabelle Herd.

“The removal of red tape that has suppressed NSW’s capacity to deliver a world-class live entertainment offering is a major step toward retuning the state to its former glory as a hotbed for fostering up-and-coming talent and connecting them with new fans.”