Beth Keith, John Pantle, Eric Powell, And Jake Zimmerman Named Partners At Sound Talent Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Sound Talent Group announced the promotion of agents Beth Keith, John Pantle, Eric Powell, and Jake Zimmerman to partners at the agency.

“From day one, these four agents have been pivotal to our agency’s success. Their promotion to partners not only celebrates their invaluable contributions but also reinforces our commitment to cultivating talent from within,” stated STG co-founder company Matt Andersen in announcing the promotions.

All four of the promoted agents were early hires after STG launched in 2018 and have collectively played a key role in the development of the agency.

Following their promotion, all four agents will continue to focus on their respective markets and clients with Beth Keith (Alexandra Kay, Story Of The Year, Currents) in Nashville, John Pantle (Natalia Lafourcade, Hatsune Miku, Julieta Venegas) in Los Angeles, and Eric Powell (Ice Nine Kills, Dayseeker, Loathe) and Jake Zimmerman (Knocked Loose, The Happy Fits, Lil Darkie) in New York.