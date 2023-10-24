Project Glow Returns To D.C. For 2024

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac and Club Glow revealed plans to host the third annual Project GLOW EDM festival, which will take place on April 27 & 28 at the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C.

“We are incredibly proud of the remarkable growth that Project GLOW has achieved”, said Pete Kalamoutsos, Founder & CEO of Club Glow. “Each passing year has seen us soar to new heights, and as we embark on year three, get ready to witness a transformation that will elevate everything to a whole new level.”

The festival, which launched in 2019 through a partnership between EDM promoter Insomniac and Club Glow, has previously featured lineups that include artists such Tiësto, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Diplo, John Summit, and more in front of 80,000 fans.

For 2023, the festival expanded with the addition of new art installations, a skate park and a spotlight on Washington D.C.’s LGBTQIA+ Community with the Secret Garden stage headlined by Kevin Aviance and a lineup curated by DJ and promoter Ed Bailey.

For 2024, the festival will once again team up with Sasha Bruce Youthwork as the festival’s charity partner, helping Project Glow to give back to the community.