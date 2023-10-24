Veteran Talent Agent Ken DiCamillo Hospitalized

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ken “Kenny D” DiCamillo, the beloved veteran talent agent out of New York, has been hospitalized after suffering a severe stroke.

A source close to the family told CelebrityAccess that DiCamillo suffered a stroke three weeks ago and has since been hospitalized on Long Island. In addition, the source has asked that DiCamillo’s friends and colleagues drop him a line or send cards with well wishes to raise his spirits as he recovers.

The experienced talent executive is a former agent at WME’s New York office, leaving there to branch out on his own after the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout his career, DiCamillo has worked with a roster of high-profile musical and theatrical talent that includes Patti Labelle, Penn Jillette, Chita Rivera, comedian Steve Solomon, Aretha Franklin and Chuck Berry, among others.

Get Well Soon!