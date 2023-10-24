Rachel Katz Named Creative Director At Jay Siegan Presents As The Agency Launches In New York

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jay Siegan Presents, the San-Francisco-based boutique talent agency, announced the launch of a new office in New York and the promotion of Rachel Katz to the role of Creative Director.

Katz began her career at Jay Siegan Presents in 2021 as an executive assistant to the agency’s leadership.

“Rachel is truly a visionary leader who has consistently demonstrated her exceptional talents and dedication to our organization,” Jay Seigan said.

“We are confident that Rachel’s leadership as our Creative Director will bring even greater success and innovation to Jay Siegan Presents. Her promotion is a testament to her outstanding contributions to our agency, and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead with her,” he added.

Jay Siegan Presents also touted the opening of their new Gotham offices in the city’s trendy Hudson Yards neighborhood. The new will be overseen by the recently hired Noa Gover, who joins JSP from ZOA Films.

The new office expands JSP’s footprint to the East Coast and joins the company’s existing offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, and Austin.