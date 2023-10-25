Cody Jinks Announces ‘Change The Game Tour’ For 2024

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Outlaw Country music artist Cody Jinks has announced his extensive “Change the Game” tour set for 2024. The trek kicks off in Cedar Rapids on April 11 and runs through August, hitting such cities as Nashville, St. Louis, Los Angeles and more.

A Texas native, Jinks is one of “outlaw” country’s most beloved indie musicians. Throughout his ground-breaking career, he has sold over 2 million tickets, released ten studio albums, sold more than 2 million equivalent units and garnered more than 3.5 billion streams across platforms, with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and 1.7 billion streams on Pandora, earning him a Pandora Radio Billions Award.

Joining Jinks on tour will be special guests The Steel Woods, Ward Davis and Blackberry Smoke on select dates. Jinks will also be joining Luke Combs during portions of Combs’ previously announced “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour.

The newly announced tour is in support of Jink’s 11th studio album, Mercy – released in November 2021 via Late August Records. The 2021 release follows his 2019 album, The Wanting, which tied at No. 2 on Billboard’s Country chart. His 2018 release, Lifers, includes the single “Must Be the Whiskey,” which was certified platinum by the RIAA.

Cody Jinks Tour Dates:

Bridge View Center Expo Hall – Ottumwa, IA

Nov 3, 2023 | Fri 7:00 pm

Grossinger Motors Arena – Bloomington, IL

Nov 4, 2023 | Sat 7:00 pm

7 Clans First Council Casino & Hotel – Newkirk, OK

Nov 17, 2023 | Fri 8:00 pm

Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

Dec 8, 2023 | Fri 8:00 pm

Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

Dec 9, 2023 | Sat 8:00 pm

Billy Bobs – Fort Worth, TX

Dec 14, 2023 | Thu 9:00 pm

Alliant Energy PowerHouse – Cedar Rapids, IA

Apr 11, 2024 | Thu 7:00 pm

American Family Field – Milwaukee, WI

Apr 12, 2024

American Family Field – Milwaukee, WI

Apr 12, 2024 | Fri 5:45 pm

Wings Event Center – Kalamazoo, MI

Apr 13, 2024 | Sat 7:00 pm

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Apr 27, 2024 | Sat 7:00 pm

The Wharf Amphitheatre – Orange Beach, AL

May 2, 2024 | Thu 7:00 pm

EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, FL

May 3, 2024

Live Oak Bank Pavilion At Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

May 4, 2024 | Sat 7:00 pm

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

May 10, 2024

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

May 17, 2024

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

May 18, 2024 | Sat 6:30 pm

Mechanics Bank Theater – Bakersfield, CA

May 19, 2024 | Sun 8:00 pm

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

May 31, 2024

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

Jun 1, 2024 | Sat 6:30 pm

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles CA – Los Angeles, CA

Jun 2, 2024 | Sun 7:30 pm

Rice Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 7, 2024

Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO

Jun 8, 2024 | Sat 7:00 pm

Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO

Jun 9, 2024 | Sun 7:00 pm

Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY

Jul 18, 2024 | Thu 7:00 pm

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Jul 19, 2024

Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 1, 2024 | Thu 7:00 pm

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

Aug 2, 2024

Starlight Theatre – Kansas City – Kansas City, MO

Aug 3, 2024 | Sat 7:00 pm

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Aug 9, 2024