Detroit Music Hall Unveils Plans for $122 Million Expansion With Fall 2026 Opening

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – Detroit Music Hall, a cultural institution at the epicenter of Detroit’s vibrant performing arts scene for 96 years, is thrilled to announce an expansion project designed by renowned architectural firm – Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects (TWBTA). Conceived as a central, accessible hub for music programming, production, education and connectivity, this $122 million project heralds a new era of cultural enrichment for downtown Detroit and the region.

At seven stories and 100,000 square feet (SF), the Music Hall expansion is the result of an extensive 2023 feasibility study. The multipurpose music center will occupy the lot adjacent to the classic 1928 Music Hall – a landmarked facility in the heart of downtown Detroit at the corner of Brush and Madison. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art concert hall, a recital hall, recording and practice studios, leasable office space for industry professionals, and a public welcome center offering box office access to arts and cultural programming across the city. With a projected opening in the fall of 2026, the new expansion is a response to the highly fast-growing demand for music programming. It is timed to provide the crucial cultural component to the city’s renaissance, driving demand for an authentic Detroit music experience and driving regional and global tourism.

On this momentous announcement, Vince Paul, President and Artistic Director of Detroit Music Hall, says, “The expansion will welcome the world to Detroit. Through this new development, we honor our musical legends and create opportunities for the music legends of tomorrow. This portal to the people not only engages our community but will encourage tourists from all over the world to visit and celebrate their musical heroes.”

Drawing inspiration from Detroit’s urban vitality, starting with day and leading to night, the building’s exterior will include a perforated metal rain-screen/sunscreen adorned with shimmering metallic accents that express the liveliness, movement, and play of the performance. The exterior textures and materials are meant to reflect natural light by day and will be illuminated at night by customizable, colorful, low-light LEDs.

At the heart of the building is a 24,000 SF state-of-the-art concert venue that extends the capacity of the existing Music Hall by 1,900 seats. In addition, the new Music Hall Center will feature a 1,800 SF, 200-seat flex-use recital hall with sophisticated finishes. Clad in sculptural wood panels and filled with diffused natural light through an enlarged window looking west, this double-height room is a distinctive, inspiring space for dance, acoustic and amplified performances, lectures, and an array of other programs.

A floating canopy will crown the building’s design, cantilevered over the sidewalks and alleyways and casting light upon the levels below. Enclosed aerial walkways will bridge the gap between the historic Music Hall and the new Music Hall Center – physically and symbolically connecting the rich legacy of the original building to the future structure. The 4,000 SF alley between the two buildings will become part of the fabric of the city, activated by outdoor seating, areas for public performances and art installations, and spaces for the community to gather day and night.

“The experience of growing up in and around Detroit has followed and influenced me throughout my life and career,” says Tod Williams, Founding Partner / Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. “It is a tremendous gift for our studio and team to work with Vince Paul, the Music Hall staff, the Board, and our excellent contractor Barton Malow, among many others, on this once-in-a-lifetime project at the heart of downtown’s cultural corridor. By doubling its capacity and amplifying its activity and offerings, Music Hall will be an unparalleled destination and a spectacular asset for Detroit’s future.”

Fulfilling its educational promise to the community, Music Hall Center will house a world-class music academy, ensuring the city’s continued prominence as a leading training ground for remarkable musicians, composers, and artists. This work builds upon Music Hall’s decades of service to Detroit students as a provider of performing arts instruction, with some 5,000 students currently enrolled.

On the top level of the new building, visitors will enjoy a rooftop restaurant and breathtaking views of the downtown skyline and cultural corridor along Madison toward Grand Circus Park, as well as experience the liveliness spilling over from Ford Field and Comerica Park.