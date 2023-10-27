Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Awards Over $175,000 From The ‘It Takes Balls” Campaign

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Three-time Grammy Award winner and New York Times best-selling author Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has awarded 48 Tennessee organizations with more than $175,000 in grants through the It Takes Balls campaign, launched earlier this year to raise awareness for the importance of spay and neuter with a focus on rural areas.

“We’ve been so excited by the great response we received to our new spay and neuter program and know that the organizations we’re supporting with ‘It Takes Balls’ grants will make a meaningful difference in helping curb pet homelessness across Tennessee,” said Lambert.

In addition to spay and neuter clinics and shelters that perform low-cost surgeries, MuttNation is also supporting Spay Tennessee, which helps mobilize spay and neuter programs across the state. The organizations receiving grants are listed below.