Position Music Signs Label Deal With Nashville Artist Hunter Metts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today that Nashville-based artist Hunter Metts has signed a worldwide music label deal with Position Music. Metts has quickly become a talent to watch in indie folk and singer-songwriter circles. His touching lyrics, vocal range, and tasteful sonic textures can be heard in his previous releases such as ”The River,” “Open,” and “Paper Moon.”

Metts will release his following single, “Thread,” in early December – an emotionally atmospheric song highlighting his soaring voice floating over delicate piano melodies and swells of cinematic strings. Metts plans to release more singles, eventually leading to his first full-length LP in 2024.

“I connected with Position immediately. They’ve been a dream come true, consistently attentive and affirming the countless hours spent making this music. This opportunity gives us all the chance to share my music with a wider audience, see my songs connect deeper with the world, and reach new heights in my career,” says Metts.

“In Hunter, we have a true artist in every sense of the word: a writer, producer, and performer of the highest caliber. I’m honored to be able to play a part in the next chapter of his career. When I first heard Hunter’s voice, I was instantly captivated and put the work in motion to sign him as I knew he would be a great fit for Position Music.” says Joe Brooks of Position Music.

Metts joins a Position Music label roster home to artists such as Kyle Dion, Kid Bloom, Ryan Oakes, Layto, Blackway, Welshly Arms, and more. Hunter is managed by Jackson Stubner and James Robinson of Shelter Music Group and published by BMG-Nashville.

“To us at Shelter, it was extremely important to surround Hunter with a team that has industry power and a deep belief in Hunter as a person and artist. Although it’s business, we want everyone we bring onto the team to treat Hunter as a part of a family—this is the way to success. Position Music showed us very early on that they could deliver a family feel and are a group of people willing to swing the bat for Hunter,” says Robinson.