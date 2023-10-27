Whitewater Amphitheater Pacts With Tixr

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Whitewater Amphitheater, a 5,600-capacity outdoor concert venue in New Braunfels in South Texas, announced a new exclusive primary ticketing partnership with Tixr.

According to the two organizations, the partnership with Tixr officially launches this month as passes for two Bailey Zimmerman shows set for July 2024 go on sale.

The remainder of the Whitewater’s 2024 season, including ticket onsale dates, will be revealed in the coming weeks, the venue said.

“Our guests are going to notice a real difference in their ticket buying experience now that we’ve upgraded to Tixr’s technology platform for our ticketing solution,” said Becky Lynn Street, GM of Venue Operations at Whitewater Amphitheater. “From a vastly improved online purchase flow to mobile ticketing and entry, every touchpoint between our venue and guests is now seamless and easy. Great things can happen when independent venues work with independent ticketing companies.”

“Tixr is thrilled to partner with Whitewater Amphitheater, an iconic venue that is a destination for so many music fans each season,” said Patrick Bradley, Tixr’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to providing fans with a more enjoyable and modern ticketing experience that complements the venue’s Texas hospitality.”