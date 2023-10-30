Three Six Zero Partners With Caron Veazey’s Management Company, Something In Common

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist management company Three Six Zero has partnered with Something in Common, a management and consulting agency founded by veteran music exec Caron Veazey.

Veazey, as part of the partnership, will join Three Six Zero’s global management and entertainment partnership division as a Partner, according to the press release. Veazey brings her artist client to the partnership, METTE, a new talent who just released her EP, METTENARRATIVE, via 93/RCA Records.

METTE gained attention with sold-out headline shows in New York, Los Angeles and London. She also appeared as Video Girl Barbie in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie – directed by Greta Gerwig. According to MBW, METTE has over 333,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 11,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Before setting up Something in Common in 2020, Veazey was the manager for Pharrell Williams for more than ten years, creating campaigns around hits like Blurred Lines, Happy and Get Lucky with Daft Punk. She also served as Williams’ creative collective manager, i am OTHER. Williams received numerous Grammy wins, two Oscar nods and launched several collaborations in the fashion, art and business worlds while working with Veazey.

Alongside her manager experience, Veazey co-founded the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), a group dedicated to addressing racism within the music industry with parity goals for Black artists, executives and professionals across all business areas. She also serves on the NYI Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music Advisory Board.

Mark Gillespie, CEO and Founder of Three Six Zero, said: “I’m really happy to be partnering with Caron Veazey and Something In Common. She’s a phenomenal manager whose vast experience and creativity will be vital to Three Six Zero moving forward.”

Veazey said: “I believe things happen at the right time, and now could not be a more perfect time to partner with Mark and the team at Three Six Zero. I’m so impressed with what they have built and very excited about the ambition for the future. They are a group of big forward thinkers, and I am truly energized to join the team.”

The Three Six Zero partnership comes after the news that Veazey joined the Board of the mobile ticketing platform DICE as a director.