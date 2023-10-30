New Kids on the Block Announce The Magic Summer Tour 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR. Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. As announced on Good Morning America (GMA), the tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 14 and hit over 40 cities, including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday (November 1). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday (November 3) at 10 a.m. local time via Livenation.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday (November 1) at noon local time until Thursday (November 2) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

NKOTB is bringing back their best moments and memories. They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country.

Fans should expect a summer of fun and nostalgia as “the boys in the band” embark on their primarily first outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the venues they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.

The sold-out 1990 Magic Summer Tour, sponsored by Coca-Cola and McDonalds, took place at the ultimate height of the group’s success and included multi-night stops at the band’s hometown Foxboro Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, Giants Stadium and many others. The band collaborated with Harry Blackstone Jr. to stage magic and illusions within their performance, impressing fans and the Magic community alike. They even went on to win a Magic award for their contributions to the medium throughout their tour.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Over 3 million fans attended the Magic Summer Tour worldwide, coinciding with NKOTB’s number-one album and single at the time. Watch New Kids On The Block’s throwback video HERE to see all the 90s nostalgia returning this summer.

Since the 1990 Magic Summer Tour, NKOTB has continued to be a force with their finger on the pulse of pop culture, making waves once again in 2008 when they reunited for the smash-hit album The Block. On November 3, they will release a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, The Block Revisited, celebrating 15 years since their triumphant return to the music scene.

Magic Summer 20234 Tour Dates:

June 14, 2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

June 15, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18, 2024 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19, 2024 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

June 22, 2024 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 23, 2024 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater

June 25, 2024 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

June 26, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 28, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

July 1, 2024 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater **

July 2, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3, 2024 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

July 6, 2024 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

July 7, 2024 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10, 2024 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

July 12, 2024 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13, 2024 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

July 14, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16, 2024 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17, 2024 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

July 25, 2024 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

July 26, 2024 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 28, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 1, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 2, 2024 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

August 3, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

August 4, 2024 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9, 2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

August 10, 2024 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 11, 2024 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15, 2024 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 16, 2024 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17, 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 22, 2024 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

August 24, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center