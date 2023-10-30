Anne Stirk Named Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy At Republic Live

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Republic Live, the company behind Canada’s Boots and Hearts Music Festival, announced the hire of Anne Stirk as Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy.

“The passion that Anne brings to country music and our Canadian country music industry has been an inspiration to witness, featuring the hands-on approach we need for our small but mighty team. She is respected and championed across all genres in Canada, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Republic Live, as we expand and grow our brand. We can’t wait to learn from her and work alongside her as she leads the way!”

Stirk joins Republic Live with almost two decades of relevant industry experience, ranging from tenures at major labels to management companies. Her resume includes roles at Universal Music Canada, where she played a key role in the transition to streaming, working with partners such as Spotify and Apple Music.

More recently, she worked at Spotify Canada, where she collaborated with iconic Canadian artists such as Celine Dion, Shania Twain, The Tragically Hip, and Nickelback, among others.

Following Stirk’s hire, Republic Live talent buyer Brooke Dunford will step away from day-to-day marketing and public relations strategy to focus solely on talent buying, the company said.

Eva Dunford, Republic Live’s Creative Director, and Co-founder will continue to take point for the company’s brand strategy on all social platforms, partnerships, and marketing initiatives while Todd Jenereaux continues in his leadership role as Executive Vice President of Republic Live.