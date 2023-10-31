Distrokid Strikes A Deal With TikTok Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, digital music distributor Distrokid announced an expanded partnership with TikTok that will allow artists to make their music accessible to the social media platform’s millions of content creators and fans.

The partnership will see Distrokid-distributed music made available on TikTok’s new premium music platform, TikTok Music, as well as TikTok’s CapCut video editing suite, and in TikTok’s Commercial Music Library.

The new agreement expands Distrokid’s relationship with TikTok which was first established in 2019, when the music distributor became on of the first to allow independent artists to upload their music to TikTok.

“Independent music from around the world fuels creativity on TikTok in such a powerful way,” said Tracy Gardner, Global Head of Label Licensing & Partnerships at TikTok.“Having DistroKid’s vast catalog of music available on TikTok Music, CapCut, and in the Commercial Music Library is a great opportunity for our community, a huge asset to brands, and is an unparalleled means of music discovery for these indie artists around the world.”

“TikTok is one of the most powerful music discovery platforms in the world,” said Philip Kaplan, Founder and CEO of DistroKid. “The expansion of this partnership to include CapCut and the Commercial Music Library makes it super easy for millions of musicians to make their music available in even more places, while TikTok’s new music streaming service provides further reach as it becomes available in more countries.”