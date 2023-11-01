Doja Cat Launches Her ‘Scarlet’ Tour WIth A Sold Out Show In San Fran

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Doja Cat kicked off her “Scarlet Tour” with a sold-out performance at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
The Live Nation-produced tour, which will be Doja Cat’s first headlining arena run, is supporting her latest album Scarlet, which she dropped via Kemosabe/RCA Records in September.
The 24-date tour includes stops in markets such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping on December 13th at the United Center in Chicago.
Doechii and Ice Spice are lined up to provide support on select dates of the Scarlet Tour.
The full list of remaining ‘Scarlet’ shows
Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center
Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center