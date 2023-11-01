Doja Cat Launches Her ‘Scarlet’ Tour WIth A Sold Out Show In San Fran

Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour on October 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Doja Cat kicked off her “Scarlet Tour” with a sold-out performance at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night.

The Live Nation-produced tour, which will be Doja Cat’s first headlining arena run, is supporting her latest album Scarlet, which she dropped via Kemosabe/RCA Records in September.

The 24-date tour includes stops in markets such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping on December 13th at the United Center in Chicago.

Doechii and Ice Spice are lined up to provide support on select dates of the Scarlet Tour.

The full list of remaining ‘Scarlet’ shows

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center