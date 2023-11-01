Superstruct’s NASS Festival Canceled For 2024

SOMERSET, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of NASS, the outdoor music and sports festival, announced that the event has been canceled for 2024.

“We’re gutted to announce that NASS will not be taking place in 2024. This decision has not been made lightly,” organizers said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

“Unfortunately, we have found ourselves impacted by both the cost-of-living crisis and the significant increase in operational costs to run a show like NASS. Regrettably, despite our best efforts, it’s just not economically feasible to continue,” the statement continued.

The four-day Superstruct-backed festival previously took place at Shepton Mallet in Somerset, with a full plate of live music and professional sports such as skateboarding and BMX biking.

The lineup for 2023, the most recent edition of the festival, included the likes of Little Simz, Wu-Tang Clan, and Chase & Status.