Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, And Kenny Chesney Among The Latest Performers Announced For The CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the second round of performers for the 57th Annual CMA Awards, with Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen among the artists joining the lineup.

Billed as Country Music’s Biggest Night, the 2023 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 8th.

Other artists announced for 2023 include Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, The War And Treaty, and the Zac Brown Band.

Additionally, the late beach rock icon Jimmy Buffett will be honored with a special tribute, featuring his friend and 11-time CMA Award winner Kenny Chesney and 10-time CMA Award winner and longtime Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally as well as 16-time CMA Award winner Alan Jackson and 2023 Vocal Group of the Year nominee Zac Brown Band.

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.