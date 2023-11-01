Jewel Teams Up With iHeartRadio To Launch The #NotAloneChallenge To Support Mental Healthcare Over The Holidays

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter and mental health pioneer Jewel announced the details for the second annual #NotAloneChallenge, presented by Foundation Reserve and in partnership with iHeartRadio.

The challenge is intended to provide people who may be impacted by loneliness during the holiday season with free mental health tools and to help raise funds for the non-profit mental health programming made available at notalonechallenge.org.

To participate in the challenge, people are encouraged to create a short video sharing their support and advocacy for mental health, and challenge some of their friends and colleagues to participate as well using the tags #NotAloneChallenge @NotAloneChallenge @InspiringChildren @Jewel @iHeartRadio @FoundationReserve.

Individuals can also donate an auction item to help raise funds for Jewel’s non-profit Inspiring Children Foundation and other named charities. Auction goods can be anything from a hand-made piece of art to a high-dollar item.

Last year’s inaugural #NotAloneChallenge reached 1.46B social media impressions, 350M press impressions and raised over $1.5M, quickly becoming one of the largest mental health campaigns in history with a wide-reaching set of ambassadors.

“Anxiety, depression and suicide rates are at a historic high, yet 50% of Americans who need them, don’t have access to proven tools and resources,” shares Jewel. “My goal in creating the #NotAloneChallenge was to bring together people from all walks of life and every demographic, to not only highlight the problem in their communities, but to make sure tools are scaled to these mental health ‘deserts,’ that are tailored to them specifically. Misery is an equal opportunist, it does not care if you are black, white, rich, poor, a CEO, famous, a housewife or homeless. But to learn a different way takes education, and sadly education typically costs money. My goal with the #NotAloneChallenge is to democratize mental health so that proven effective tools like the one my Inspiring Children Foundation has been pioneering for 20 years can get in the hands of anyone who wants to make a positive impact on their mental fitness.”

Additionally, Jewel has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from the release of the deluxe 20th anniversary edition of her second-ever album, Spirit, to the campaign.