Croatia’s Hideout Festival Returns For 2024

NOVALJA, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — Superstruct Entertainment, the organizers of Croatia’s Hideout Festival announced that the event will make its return in 2024, landing at Novalja’s Zrce Beach from June 23rd to 27th with a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in modern EDM.

The festival will feature four stages of music in 2024 with a talent roster that includes 4am Kru (Live), Alan Fitzpatrick, Ben Hemsley, Eats Everything, Ewan McVicar, Flava D, Girls Don’t Sync, Gorgon City, Interplanetary Criminal, Joy Orbison, LF System, Mall Grab, Prospa, Sarah Story, Skream, Solardo, Sonny Fodera, Special Request amongst many more.

The festival will also welcome some newcomers to its stages in 2024, with debut performances from Bicep, who will perform their Chroma AV DJ show, as well as Nia Archives, blk., Hannah Laing, Oden & Fatzo (Live), Sammy Virji, VTSS, Fleur Shore, Love Remain and Y U QT.

Along with music, Hideout will take advantage of its beach setting and fans can participate in water sports, banana boats, jet skis, pedalos, and the famous bungee jump, or relax with waterside massages on the Adriatic coast.

For 2024, Hideout organizers are offering accommodation and flight packages directly through the festival for a deposit of £149. In addition to a discount, the packages offer monthly payment plans and other benefits such as access to boat party tickets.

For more information, check them out online at: https://hideoutfestival.com/