Will.i.am Honored With 2023 James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award

SAN JOSE (CelebrityAccess) – Tech Interactive Science and Technology Center will honor global music artist and philanthropist will.i.am with the 2023 James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, presented by Applied Materials at its sixth annual Tech for Global Good celebration on Saturday (November 4). This recognition is for his commendable efforts in offering high-quality science, tech, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education programs to more than 12,000 underprivileged K-12 students in Los Angeles.

“We are delighted to celebrate will.i.am’s remarkable contributions to improving equality and access to STEAM education,” said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech. “He embodies the very essence of a global humanitarian who empowers individuals and communities through technology, and his positive influence is undeniable.”

As a creative innovator, futurist, and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am’s mission is to give every child, regardless of zip code, equal access to quality public education, including STEAM skills. His i.am Angel Foundation supports STEAM education programs, including the i.am College Track after-school tutoring center and the college scholarship program, the Boyle Heights STEM Magnet High School in East Los Angeles, and hundreds of after-school robotics clubs in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“This award speaks volumes to the incredible team behind the i.am Angel Foundation, which is committed to improving public education so that every child has the opportunity to learn, engage and excel,” said will.i.am. “It fuels my passion to continue expanding our outreach in STEAM education and beyond.”

At the Tech for Global Good Celebration, will.i.am will participate in a fireside chat with the 2023 Global Humanitarian Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn and Partner at Greylock. Previous recipients include Bill Gates, Al Gore, Dean Kamen and Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The award is named after Jim Morgan, Chairman Emeritus of Applied Materials and a recipient of the National Medal of Technology.