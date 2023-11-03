Steven Tyler Hit With Another Sexual Misconduct Case

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler is facing a new lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl, stemming from an alleged incident in 1975.

According to the Los Angeles Times, who first reported the story, Tyler was sued in a New York by Jeanne Bellino, who accused Tyler of using his “power, influence, and authority” as a well-known musician to sexually assault her.

Bellino alleges that in 1975, when she was working as a teen model at age 17 in New York, she met Tyler after a show as part of a group of six people.

While walking to the Warwick Hotel as part of the group, Bellino said she made a comment about Tyler’s lyrics which annoyed him. Bellino alleges that Tyler then pushed her into a nearby phone booth where he forcibly inserted his tongue into her mouth and groped her while rubbing his body against her.

The plaintiff claims that she attempted to physically resist Tyler but was overpowered by him.

She further alleges that none of the other people in the group, including Tyler’s friends, colleagues and bandmates interceded in the attack but were witnesses to the alleged events.

Bellino claims Tyler assaulted her in a similar manner a second time at the hotel, claiming that she stayed with the group after the first assault as she “felt helpless” and did not have transportation or a means to return home.

Through her lawsuit, Bellino claims the incident left her with severe and permanent emotional distress, which has limited her ability to participate in life. She is seeking unspecified damages.

The suit follows another lawsuit filed against Tyler earlier this year by Julia Misley, who alleged that she was sexually battered by Tyler in 1973 when she was 16.

Both Bellino and Misley are represented by Jeff Anderson of Anderson and Associates in separate cases.

An attorney for Tyler did not immediately respond for a request for comment.