Hitmaker Mack Brock Signs With Centricity Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum songwriter and one of the founding members of the Grammy Award-winning Elevation Worship, Mack Brock, has signed with Centricity Music. Brock’s new single, “Just Like You’ve Always Done,” dropped Friday (November 3) via digital and streaming outlets internationally.

The new single, “Just Like You’ve Always Done,” was produced by Grammy-nominated Hank Bentley and co-written with Bentley and Jessie Early.

As a former, founding member of the Grammy-winning Elevation Worship, Brock co-wrote some of Elevation’s earliest hits, like double Platinum single “O Come To The Altar,” Platinum-certified “Do It Again” and Gold track “Resurrecting.” After a decade with the band, Brock released his debut, Greater Things, which garnered him a radio hit with the title cut. The five-track EP followed the next year, and 2020’s Space cemented Brock as a bonafide solo artist. He has also penned songs for Phil Wickham, Jesus Culture, Passion, Pat Barrett and The Torwalts, among others.

“Centricity is excited to add Mack to its roster of artists and writers,” says Centricity Music CEO Caren Seidle. “He brings a legacy of writing, recording and performing music for believers and music lovers everywhere around the world, aligning perfectly with Centricity’s mission statement.”