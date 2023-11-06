Johayna El Mouallem Joins UAA’s New Latin Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the expansion of its recently launched Latin division with the addition of Johayna El Mouallem.

El Mouallem, who will be based in UAA’s Los Angeles office, will work alongside Nick Szatmari, the head of the agency’s Latin division and agent Alvaro Granados.

“UAA’s Latin department is at full sail, with some big collabs in the pipeline and a head-spinning explosion of our roster, including the biggest names in Latin music across all genres. We’ve brought on our latest hire, Johayna El Mouallem, to help manage the volume. She’s a bright young star and has hit the ground sprinting; we’re very fortunate to have her on our team. Our team in LA is set to make some big waves, and we’re gonna need a bigger boat!” said UAA’s Nick Szatmar.

Before she joined the team at UAA, El Mouallem was previously a project manager at Unify, where she was responsible for developing client marketing strategies for Brazilian media personalities such as Sabrina Sato, Nah Cardoso, and João Guilherme.

She also handled booking and coordination for private shows for artists such as Dennis DJ, Jota Quest, and Di Ferrero, among others.