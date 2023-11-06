Slipknot Continues To “Evolve” – ‘Snuff’ing Out Drummer Jay Weinberg From The Band

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-Award-winning band Slipknot announced Sunday (November 5) that they have parted ways with longtime drummer Jay Weinberg. The band announced the split via social media (now deleted), but the message remains on Slipknot’s official website.

Weinberg is the son of fellow drummer Max Weinberg, longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, who joined the band in 2014, replacing their beloved original drummer, the late Joey Jordison, who left the band in 2013. Jay, a longtime fan of the band, brought an intensity behind the skins that quickly made him a Slipknot fan favorite.

Weinberg had played in various bands, including Against Me!, Madball and Kvelertak and had experience filling in for his father in the E Street Band before joining Slipknot. He played on the band’s last three albums,5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022).

From its inception, Slipknot has had a carousel of characters in and out of the band. The most recent was Keyboardist Craig Jones, who departed the band in June 2023 after 27 years. Slipknot said at the time, “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future.” No further details have emerged on the split.

However, shortly after Jones’ departure, the band debuted a new “mystery” member, keeping the musician’s identity a secret. Fans of the band have given him a weird nickname, “Greg Bones.” Fans have speculated that it is Jones returning as a new member or Zac Baird, who has toured with Korn and auditioned for Nine Inch Nails.

One of Weinberg’s last posts on Instagram (IG) marked the drummer’s last show with the band, even if he wasn’t aware of it yet. On Saturday, he posted, “Great way to cap off an amazing year of memorable shows.”

Then, to put insult to injury, his last IG post was Weinberg being crowned ‘Metal Drummer of the Year’ by Modern Drummer.

The IG comments had been turned off before the band deleted the post entirely, announcing Weinberg was out of the band. A Reddit thread called r/Metalcore Jay Weinberg has left slipknot; it also has fans sounding off on the decision.

darthstupidious: “Man, what a terrible move. I might be biased because I play drums myself, but Jay has been the highlight of the last few albums.”

R4kshim: “Don’t know what the thought process behind this is. You don’t find drummers as good as Jay every day.”

kporter4692: “What the actual f*ck is Corey thinking here? Yikes.”

As of press time, Weinberg has not commented on the departure.